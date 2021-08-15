Chiefs wasted money on 'failed' Homowo celebration - Ghanaians assert

General News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

• Residents of Ga Mashie has commenced the Homowo celebration



• The sprinkling of kpokpoi, also called kpekple to feed their ancestors were done



• But some Ghanaians think this year's celebration was poorly organized



Some Ghanaians have lambasted the Ga chiefs for what they term as poor planning of this year's Homowo festival.



According to them, though the ritual of sprinkling kpokpoi was done, the sharing of the traditional food was not as effective as previous times.



They accused the chiefs of not properly planning the day celebration hence, they wasted the money given them.



One of the participants of this year's Homowo celebration in an interview with GhanaWeb said, "there is nothing that shows that Homowo is going on…A typical Homowo will have kpekple all over, visitors should eat…drinking all over. Through that, you get to meet people…The chiefs didn’t plan for anything. They just spent money for nothing."



"It’s a good initiative for the youth to get to know their families, backgrounds."



Another attributed the 'dull' celebrations to the outbreak of coronavirus.



Homowo, which means hooting at hunger is celebrated by the Ga’s in August to remember the famine their forefathers endured in pre-colonial Ghana.







