Chiefs warned against interfering in politics

General News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: GNA

Obrempong Kwesi Amoh Kyeretwie I, the Chief of Abirem and President of Birim North Association of Chiefs, has warned his fellow chiefs against interfering in politics since it undermines attempts to achieve development.



He said if chiefs wanted to achieve effective economic and social change in their communities, they should avoid getting involved in politics since it would sabotage development efforts and deprive the people essential socioeconomic advancement.



The Chief, speaking at a meeting held by the Birim North Association of Chiefs in New Abirem, noted that the position of chiefs as traditional rulers and custodians was expected to stay impartial for them to obtain their rightful portions of the national cake.



He urged chiefs to abandon the harmful practice of turning their palaces into courts when dealing with specific matters that may result in penalties.



He said chiefs were enstooled by their royal families to promote peace and protect their people as well as seek their welfare. Adding, “It will not serve any good for them to indulge in any selfish interest that could jeopardize the wellbeing of the masses.”



As a result, Obrempong Kyeretwie I emphasised the need for chiefs to collaborate with state security heads in their districts to combat crime by organising watchdog groups.



He also utilised the occasion to educate the smaller chiefs on the National House of Chiefs code of ethics, which is intended to govern every chief in Ghana.