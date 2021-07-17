Chiefs urged to support 'Campaign to Stop Killer Robots'

General News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

The International Humanitarian Relief and Rescue Initiative (IHRRI), a non-governmental organization has organized a day’s workshop for chiefs and elders of Nsawam-Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region to assist in the “Campaign to Stop Killer Robots”.



The theme of the workshop was; “Add your voices to the campaign to stop killer robots and make the world safe.”



The chiefs were sensitized on the dangers of killer Robots and the urgent need for the campaign to Stop Killer Robots.



Mr Arthur Emmanuel, the Ghana Country Representative of Ed’s World Inc. in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the United State, China, Israel, South Korea, Russia and the United Kingdom were developing autonomous weapons systems capable of selecting and attacking human targets.



He said if this was left unchecked, the world would be faced with destabilizing robotic arms struggle, hence the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots.



Dr Ayo Ayoola Amale, President – WILPF Ghana, and the National Coordinator of the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots in Ghana, urged the chiefs to communicate with their Members of Parliament for the government to sign the treaty for the ban on the production of autonomous weapons/killer robots.



Mr Godwin Onogwu, the Project Manager of IHRRI implored the participants to add their voices to the campaign to stop killer robots, to make the world a safer place for all.



Okoo Anadwo Afutu Dompreh II, the Chief of Adoagyiri and Ankobeahene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, on behalf of the chiefs gave the assurance of the Council’s support to the campaign to stop killer robots.



Another workshop on Campaign to Stop Killer Robots also took place at Marfokrom, which was held by the chief, sub-chiefs, and queen mothers of the community in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.



Obaapanyin Mary Baah, the Queen Mother of Marfokrom, wondered why some human beings could go to the extent of producing killer robots and promised to mobilize her fellow queens to support the campaign.