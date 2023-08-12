Chiefs should play active role in partisan politics – Fred Agbenyo

Politics of Saturday, 12 August 2023

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

A member of the communication team of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fred Agbenyo has suggested for traditional rulers to play active role in partisan politics.



He questioned why traditional leaders, who play major roles in the growth of their communities, shouldn’t be allowed to participate actively in politics.



A chief is prohibited from engaging in active party politics, according to Article 276 Clause One of the 1992 Constitution, and any chief running for office must renounce his stool or skin.



He said that when politicians are at odds with each other or wander off course, chiefs are expected to act as arbitrators.



“We also removed the clauses that allow chiefs to participate in our type of politics, partisan politics. It is through the partisan politics that government leaders are elected. So, if we allow the chiefs to participate some of the chiefs may find themselves on the right side of the government in power, others may find themselves on the wrong side of the government in power,”Fred Agbenyo told Kwaku Owusu Adjei(Patoo) on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.



Fred Agbenyo has said it is about time the country considered amendment of the law which bars chiefs and traditional leaders from actively engaging in partisan politics.



According to him, times have changed and traditional rulers like other Ghanaians have the right to engage in politics.



