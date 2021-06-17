Chiefs, residents of Abuakwa-Apemhaase threaten MCE over slow pace of development

Regional News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Ashanti Region



Chiefs and residents of Abuakwa-Apemhaase in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region have threatened to embark on a demonstration against the Assembly over an abandoned bridge project.



According to the angry chiefs and residents, all efforts made to engage past and present Chief Executives of the Assembly to have their bridge constructed have proven futile.



Speaking to Ghanaweb, the Abuakwa-Apemhaase Gyaasehene, Nana Okyere Sefa, said the broken bridge has made life unbearable, leading to series of attacks from thieves and robbers in the evening.



He added that drivers are compelled to drop passengers since cars cannot cross over. Adding that robbers have taken advantage of the situation to terrorise innocent passengers.



"Robbers always attack us in the evening and at dawn just behind the bridge because cars have to drop us when it gets to the bridge because they can't cross. It has really posed danger on us and puts fears in us." Nana Sefa revealed.



Some residents speaking to Ghanaweb said they do not even know if they have offended the area MCE, Michael Amoah Awukuor their Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Adjei Anhwere or the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to deserve such neglection after massively voting for them.



They said these authorities are refusing to show concerns for their plights.



According to them, robbers have taken the opportunity to attack residents on the broken bridge at dawn and in the evening of which all complaints made to the authorities still yield no result.



"All that we are saying is that the NPP government should back up and we also urge President Nana Addo to make sure he keeps his men on their toes. We want competent people who think development should the NPP government wants to win power again. We are tired of disappointments from both NDC and NPP, we feel like not voting again," he added.



