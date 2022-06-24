Chiefs of Pakyi lock up local revenue collection offices over neglect by govt

Regional News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pakyi residents bemoan lack of development



Pakyi residents to demonstrate over lack of development



Pakyi residents challenged with poor roads and sanitation issues





The Traditional Council of Pakyi Number 1 and 2 led by the Chief of the area have locked up all local revenue collection offices in the area.



According to a Myjoyonline.com report, the exercise by the traditional leaders is in protest of what they describe as the government’s neglect of the area in terms of development.



Some of the issues that triggered the protest by the chiefs include the lack of toilet facilities at the market and overflowing refuse dump sites.



According to one of the sub-chiefs of Pakyi Number two, Nana Agyenim Boateng, the government has continuously failed in honouring its numerous promises made to the Pakyi people.



In registering their displeasure with the government, the chiefs locked up the local revenue office at Pakyi Number 2.



The chiefs sealed off the main gate of the office with wooden slabs and tied red clothes around the slabs.



The chiefs also announced a planned demonstration against the Amansie West District Assembly.



They emphasized that the doors will remain sealed until their grievances, including poor roads in the area are addressed.



Kwame Boakye, a driver lamenting the poor state of roads in the area said he spends GHC500 every on maintenance of his car.



On the issue of sanitation in the area, Fatima Antwiwaa, who is the market queen, bemoaned the strong stench and flies it brings to the market.



A resident, Frank attributed his daughter’s regular ailment to the filth.



The Assembly member of the area, Alex Donkor noted that all efforts to have their grievances resolved by the assembly have yielded no results.



GA/BOG