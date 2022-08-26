Chiefs lack the power to fight galamsey – Bantamahene

Regional News of Friday, 26 August 2022

The Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) has said they do not have the authority to combat illegal mining in their respective traditional areas where miners have taken over lands and other natural reserves.



This comes in the background of a politician, Akwasi Addai Odike verbally accusing Asante traditional leaders of supporting illegal mining in the region.



The Traditional Council in the region has directed the management of the radio station to temporarily halt operations effective Friday, August 26, 2022.



The Council is also demanding an unqualified apology from the management of the station over comments made by the founder of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai Odike, on its platform.



Speaking at the Kumasi Traditional Council meeting in Manhyia Palace, the Acting President of the council, Baffour Asare Owusu Amankwatia VI bemoaned recent attacks on the traditional leaders in the region by the media inciting the citizenry against the traditional rulers of the region.



According to him, the miners have operational permits from state agencies despite polluting river bodies and the environment.



Owusu Amankwatia VI further indicated that the government has taken all the traditional powers that made them powerful to instill discipline in their traditional communities.



“How do you expect the traditional leaders to fight illegal mining in the region while we don’t grant mining permits? Currently, the miners are armed with sophisticated weapons and policed by private security personnel. Why do you expect the traditional leaders to fight them with empty hands? We can’t do that,’’ he explained.



The Acting President further asked that “under which authority can we invite those miners mining in our area to question their operation? Now Nana we don’t have the power to invite any person mining in our communities so please stop accusing Nana wrongly because Nana has no hand in the mining in our areas.’’