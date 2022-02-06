Chiefs in the Asuogyaman District threaten naked demo over poor roads

Regional News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Aggrieved chiefs in the Asuogyaman district of the Eastern Region have threatened to stage a naked demonstration against the government over the poor nature of Osebeng, Anum-Boso, and other roads in the district.



According to the chiefs, they have realised that all the successive governments have failed to pay the needed attention to the deplorable nature of all the three major economic roads in the Asuogyaman district.



The chiefs said the roads through Gyakiti to Anyase and the stretch from Osebery through Anum- Boso, are in a poor state.



Speaking on behalf of the chiefs, Nana Kwasi Kwakye said they had been deceived for far too long, and the best way for them is to demonstrate.



He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem that several efforts in making authorities repair the poor roads have proved futile.



He said a 35-year-old native of the area had not seen a tarred road before since they were born.



"We will demonstrate because we are disappointed over the failure of the government to repair our poor roads. For years, we have appealed to authorities to repair our roads but they have failed. We will first organise a press conference, and if the leaders fail to address our concerns, we will advise ourselves,” he added.