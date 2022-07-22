Chiefs call on Energy Minister to resolve brouhaha between ECG and Krobos

General News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has met representatives of the Neneme of the two Krobo traditional areas at the Ministry of Energy to find a lasting resolution to the impasse between the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Krobo people.



The people in the Krobo area have since 2014 engaged in a tussle with ECG over the installation of prepaid meters due to what they described as overbilling among others.



The impasse led to several protests and vandalism against ECG staff and property in Somanya and a further resolution by a youth group not to pay power bills anymore.



To get their monies, the ECG last month commenced the compulsory installation of prepaid meters in houses accompanied by military and police personnel.



Addressing the chiefs, Dr. Prempeh expressed his disappointment with the protracted nature of the impasse, while making it clear that the ECG is for all Ghanaians and, thus, exists to provide efficient and reliable service delivery to all Ghanaians including the people of Krobo. He said it is, thus, imperative that there is absolute harmony between the company and the people.



He noted that violence must never be the route to solving differences in a country like Ghana where respect for the rule of law and democratic accountability is very much upheld.



He assured Neneme that, after hearing their concerns, he will in the next few days engage them, the management of the ECG, and all stakeholders around a table for a lasting solution to be found to the disagreements.



The Minister also urged Neneme to be circumspect in their public pronouncements, as inflammatory languages have the potential of affecting negatively, the peace-building process.