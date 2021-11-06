Chiefs ban all assembly members following rejection of Akufo-Addo’s nominee

General News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

There is seeming tension brewing between traditional authorities and members of the East Gonja Municipal Assembly over the rejection of the President’s nominee, Mohammed Tamimu.



The traditional authorities at a press conference vowed they have withdrawn completely their support and cooperation from all endeavors of the Assembly.



Mohammed Tamimu was renominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo for a second term after serving as the MCE for East Gonja Municipal Assembly in the first term of his government.



The nominee was, however, rejected by members of the Assembly in the first round after polling 10 votes out of a total of 34 votes.



He was renominated by the president for a second confirmation.



But the assembly members again rejected him despite some allegations of security intimidation.



He polled only 9 Yes votes out of a total of 34 votes.



This has triggered some serious tension in the area between traditional authorities and members of the East Gonja Municipal Assembly.



At a press conference addressed by Lepowura MND Jawula on behalf of the Kpembewura on Friday, November 5, the traditional authorities described the rejection as unfortunate, ill-motivated, and unacceptable.



“It is highly disappointing and repugnant for the assembly members to take such a retrogressive decision at the expense of the development of the Municipality.”



He warned no assembly member should ever step foot at the palace.



“Let me emphatically state that given the turn of events, we will withdraw completely our support and cooperation from all future endeavours of the Assembly.”



Meanwhile, the traditional authorities have called on the president to renominate and if possible impose Tamimu on the assembly owing to his track record in his first term.



“I wish to respectfully appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to renominate Mohammed Tamimu as he has proven as both a party grassroots person and an MCE in time past.



“He will this time be given a hundred percent affirmation.”