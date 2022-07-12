Chiefs and people of Buoyam to stage demo over poor roads

Regional News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The chiefs and people of Buoyam in the Techiman North District of the Bono East Region have threatened to hit the streets again soon to protest against the bad nature of roads in the area.



The chief of Buoyam, Daasebre Kwarteng Amaniapong who spoke to newsmen threatened to lead his subjects to embark on a massive demonstration to register their displeasure about the bad state of roads in the area.



He has, therefore, given a one-month-ultimatum to the government to ensure that the poor road network in the area was fixed.



He noted that Buoyam is one of the agriculture powerhouses in the country as well tourist sites, however many of its roads are deplorable and that is affecting the transportation of tones of farm produce from various communities.



Speaking to Classic news on Friday, July 8, 2022, Daasebre Kwarteng Amaniapong said “We were hopeful of hearing a favourable response from the authorities after presenting our petition to the DCE of the area, but as we speak, nothing has been said to us or are there any plans to fix the roads”.



According to Daasebre Kwarteng Amaniapong although Buoyam is a leading yam and other crops producer in the Techiman North district, all the roads linking the town have been left in deplorable state by successive governments.



He indicated that they are putting measures in place to embark on a massive demonstration after the expiration of the ultimatum given to the government.



According to him, if they do not register their displeasure now and get the roads fixed, politicians would only pretend to get the roads fixed because it is an election year.



Daasebre Kwarteng Amaniapong said Buoyam has been neglected for far too long by governments aggravating the socio-economic disparities and poverty among the populace.



“We are not happy about how the government is treating us, especially about our roads. The government will soon hear from us. We will demonstrate. I will lead my subjects,” he said.



Residents also say their plight worsens, especially during the rainy season due to the struggles community members go through.



A male resident says lives were at stake because of the nature of the roads.



“People are dying here. Accidents are occurring here. We were promised that, these roads would be tarred since last year but the government is yet to honor that promise."



"We are suffering and we are saying no roads no vote. If the road is not tarred for us, we are not voting, another male resident complained."