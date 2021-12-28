Chiefs and people of Bolgatanga mark Deaya Festival amidst pomp and pageantry

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Chiefs and people of Bolgatanga have celebrated their annual Deaya Festival aimed at imparting the Frafra Cultural Values into the younger generation.



The colorful event was also to strengthen peaceful co-existence and cohesion and to protect the cultural heritage of the Frafra speaking communities in the Region.



The celebration of the Deaya Festival started with a procession through the principal streets of Bolgatanga and later converged on the NAFAC grounds.



The Tindama’s and the Chiefs expressed concern about the adulteration of foreign culture which had partly contributed to high moral decadence among the youth.



Communities that participated in the colorful event included Bukere, Tindonmologo, Doligo, Tindonsolgo, Kumbosigo, Yarigabisi, Soe, Sumbrungu, and Yikene.



The rest are Dulogo, Polkor and Depoorintindongo.



The various cultural troops took turns to display their war dancing skills and moves. The objective of the festival was to rekindle the diminishing culture of the Frafra tribe.



Speakers at the event drum home the need for the residents to build on the ethnically diverse society to promote oneness, unity, and inclusiveness.



Speaking with GBC News, the Coordinator for Nongre Craft and Culture Foundation, Anthony Anabire, explained the rationale behind the celebration of the Deaya festival.



The Municipal Chief Executive for Bolgatanga, Mr. Rex Asanga, expressed his satisfaction about the celebration of the festival and pledged his readiness to sustain it.



Some of the youth leaders in the various Communities who spoke with GBC News commended the people for a good celebration.



The various cultural troops portrayed their rich cultural diversities in dressing.



Other speakers at the event observed that culture remained an excellent tool to instill discipline and improve morality among the younger generation.