Chiefs, National Security operatives, politicians on payroll of illegal miners - ILAPI boss

The Executive Director of the Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI), the reason why we have failed tye galamsey fight us is due to the support illegal miners get from top officials from across all sectors.



He said we see foreigners, particularly Chinese, engaging in artisanal mining in Ghana because Ghanaians lack the resources to invest in the sector.



Mr. Bismark Kwofie stated that the Chinese have the money and are thus investing heavily in the sector by importing the heavy machinery required for mining.



According to Mr. Kwofie, the Immigration Service is also not working effectively to prevent these foreigners from engaging in artisanal mining in the country.



The other challenge he identified was that several chiefs, politicians and influential persons are supporting foreigners to engage in illegal mining in the country.



He noted that there are people who are even on the payroll of illegal miners and are paid huge sums of money.



He lamented that the security agencies are also influenced by money, making the fight against galamsey difficult.



As a result, the country is suffering and it is difficult to crack the whip.



He claimed that in China, a foreigner cannot engage in illegal activities and get away with them.



Furthermore, the Chinese have infiltrated our system and are donating left, right, and centre, making it difficult for us to deal with their nationals when they violate our laws.



He wants our security agencies to enforce the laws so that foreigners will no longer be able to break them with impunity.



According to him, we are involved in bilateral trades and international relations with the intent of making money, which causes our partners to take advantage of us without regard for win-win situations.



To combat galamsey, he believes we must approach it as a livelihood issue from the inside out.



He added that the chiefs in our communities have limited power and try to find ways and means to make money, which is why some of them support and conspire with illegal miners to make money.



He was speaking in an interview on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.