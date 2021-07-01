Chiefs, Imams laud ZongO Development Fund

General News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

The Chiefs and Imams in the various beneficiary communities lauded the ZoDF for extending development projects to their respective areas.



They said the school blocks would decongest existing classrooms, the furniture would provide comfortable sitting arrangements, the water systems would give them clean water and reduce the hustle that they go through in search for water while the toilet facilities would eliminate open defecation.



Besides, they said, the ICT centres would equip the youth with computer skills, the health centres would improve healthcare delivery while the streetlights would improve visibility and ensure security in their respective areas.



The Chiefs and Imams who made the remarks included the chief of the Cape Coast zongo community, Alhaji Mahmoud Dandey; the Western North Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Ahmed Adam; the Chief of Bibiani zongo, Alhaji Mai Nasara; the Chief of Opeikuma Zongo, Alhaji Abubakar Yaro; the Kpando Chief Imam, Alhaji Mustapha Abdul Aziz; the Oti Regional Zongo Chief, Alhaji Aremiyaw Issah Bari II; the Oti Regional Imam, Alhaji Haruna Audu, and the Nkwanta Zongo Chief, Chief Ishaka Ibrahim Kayaba III.



At the handing over of an ICT lab in Cape Coast, Alhaji Mahmoud Dandey extolled Dr Arafat and expressed the “deep appreciation and gratitude” of the community for the provision of the facility. He said the facility would afford pupils/students of the Failahiya Islamic Basic School an “excellent advantage” in ICT education.



Speaking at the commissioning of a mechanized water system in Dwinase Zongo, Wiawso in the Western North Region, Sheikh Ahmed Adam recounted how the community used to share contaminated drinking water with cattle and ‘’upsurge of water-borne diseases.” He said the provision of the facility by the Zongo Development Fund had “improved lives significantly.”



For his part, Alhaji Abubakar Yaro said water tanker services were the only means of obtaining water by the community, prior to the construction of the mechanized drinking water by the ZoDF.



