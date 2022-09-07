ChiefOrganizer: Pressure mounts on Chief Biney to contest NDC National Organizer position

Politics of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Chief Biney Nixon, the Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress appears to have dropped hints of his decision regarding the National Organizer position of the party.



Social media users, particularly supporters of the NDC have had cause to demand clarity from the ‘hardworking’ Chief Biney following a recent hashtag that comes with his post on social media.



The consistent use of the hashtag #ChiefOrganizer has led to questions about whether Chief Biney who has been highly praised by members of the NDC is lacing his boots to move up and contest the substantive role of National Organizer.



In a recent post in which he subtly attacked the government for not honoring their promises to Ghanaians, Chief Biney wrote # If it must be done, then it must be done well". #ChiefOrganizer.



In a subsequent post shared on his social media handles, Chief Biney implied #your character will outweigh any lie told about you. Those that know you, KNOW you."#Chieforganiser.



The hashtag which comes with the tag line #2Gether2Rescue indicates that Chief Biney’s administration if he contests the position and win will be anchored on uniting the rank and file of the NDC to ‘rescue’ Ghanaians from the struggles of the Akufo-Addo administration.



Sources close to him state that there have been several proposals and pressure from leading members of the NDC as well as some grassroot members for him to throw his hat in the ring and contest.



Chief Biney has however maintained his silence on the issue.