Chief who allegedly killed a trainee nurse in Mankessim arrested

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Central Regional Police Command has arrested one Nana Clark Onyaa in connection with the killing of a 25-year-old trainee nurse, Georgina Asor Botchwey.



According to reports, the suspect after conniving with a pastor to kill the lady managed to bury her in a kitchen in his house at Mankessim.



Tufuhene of Ekumfi, Akwakrom Nana Onyaa fled the town upon hearing that his accomplice has been arrested but the Police subsequently arrested the said chief at his hideout at Ekumfi Akwakrom.



Reports say Nana Onyaa and the pastor had demanded GH¢15,000 from the lady’s family after the kidnap for her to be released.



Narrating the incident, the Police said because the family failed to pay the amount, the Chief and the pastor allegedly killed the lady and subsequently buried her in the chief’s kitchen.



In an interview with GHOne TV News, the Central Regional Crime Officer, Chief Superintendent David Gyabaa confirmed the arrest adding that both suspects are with the Regional Police Command.



Meanwhile, some angry residents of Mankesim have called on the Police to make sure the suspects face the full rigour of the law.