Chief offers land for relocation of ‘death-trap’ Nsawam lorry station

Regional News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The chief of Sesemi Amanfrom, Nana Tabiriade Twum II, has released a two-acre land to the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly of the Eastern Region, to relocate lorry station posing danger to lives.



According to the chief who doubles as the Mponuahene to the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the frequency of crashes in the area has evoked fear and anxiety among users of the Nsawam station and its environs.



According to him, the crash that occurred on Monday, February 7, 2022, and claimed four lives, was one of the too many gory incidents that have happened at the same scene.



He attributed the carnages to the topography of the land noting that “because it is hilly, vehicles sometimes fail brakes and reverse, causing the destructions to lives and properties.”



He disclosed that a similar event took the life of his uncle when the latter went out to buy a newspaper in the 1970s, an incident that is imprinted on his mind.



“By then, I was schooling at Nsawam Methodist. So we were in class when we heard that Roger [his uncle] went out to buy Graphic [newspaper] on the railway. Then bus 7 always arrived at Nsawam to convey people to Koforidua at 7 am. Because the place was mountainous and there was no driver in the bus, it motioned and ran into everybody in its path, killing many. Roger died sadly,” he recounted.



Nana Tabiriade Twum II has, therefore, given to the assembly, the two acres of land to construct a lorry station in Sasan Amanfrom popularly known by residents as Signboard.



According to him, the lorry station to be constructed in his community will enable vehicles travelling to Kumasi, Takoradi, and other far distances to operate from there, thereby reducing the traffic around the Nsawam station and its environs.



“This place is just about two miles from Nsawam, so if they allow the vehicles to load from here, the congestion at Nsawam would be reduced and that will also save lives.”



Meanwhile, he has called on the local authorities, including the Municipal Chief Executive, to remove the station located near the ‘Mobil’ area to protect lives and properties.