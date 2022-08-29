Chief of Tarkwa Brahabom calls on mining companies to support Free SHS policy

Regional News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: Thomas Tetteh

Chief of Brahabom in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality Nana Kwasi Ansah is calling on mining companies to support the Free Senior High School policy.



Prior to the introduction of the Free SHS policy mining companies in the country gave scholarships and bursaries to some SHS and tertiary students in the companies' catchment communities.



But since the implementation of the policy, these companies have all stopped the scholarships and bursaries given to the SHS students, because the government has made secondary education free.



Speaking in an interview, Nana Kwasi Ansah is of the view that “these miming companies can continue the scholarships and bursaries as a form of support to FSHS policies”.



According to him, as the country is facing an economic crisis, this support from the mining companies will go a long way to support the government.



“The country is currently going through series of crisis that needs the help of all to help the country survive, so if these companies continue to give scholarships to students in their host communities, it will help solve some educational challenges in the secondary schools”, he said.



He cited Goldfields Ghana, Newmont, Anglogold Ashanti and other mining companies in Ghana that are capable of doing this to support government looking at various big projects these companies embark upon for their host cost communities.



That notwithstanding, Nana Kwasi Ansah commended various mining companies in the country for their continuous support to communities in which they operate and Ghana as a whole.