Chief of Staff sent a bullion van full of cash to Assin North – NDC communicator alleges

Politics of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In an interview with Akoma FM on July 1, 2023, Abass Nurudeen, the Ashanti Regional director of communications for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has leveled serious allegations against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Abass Nurudeen accused the NPP of engaging in vote-buying and extravagant spending during the recent by-election in the Assin North constituency, questioning their campaign strategy and the credibility of their candidate.



The NDC communicator went on to allege that the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, arrived at the election grounds with a bullion van filled with money that was meant to be distributed to voters.



“I swear to God that what happened in Assin North, I haven’t seen some in my entire life, the kind of money that NPP came to share, I have accepted what the people are saying that the 200 hundred cedis, and 100 cedis notes, Akufo Addo and Bawumia are hiding some in containers. It is very true, I am telling you.



“In this election, they didn’t have any strategy which is why Wontumi and Abronye were leading their campaigns, they thought the same way that they bought Kumawu voters’ minds, they could implement the same strategy at Assin North.



“The Chief of Staff, the day that she was coming, she had a bullion van full of money following her…I am the one telling you, is she not the one who went to Kumawu to meet pastors and share money for them?



"Let me tell you, it was a bundle of two million notes packed in Ghana must-go bags, and they shared it with people…those that went for the money, the smell of it shows that it was from the money machine. I have sent about ten videos to your producer,” he said.



He alleged that the NPP lacked a solid plan to win the by-election, and instead relied on distributing money to voters in an attempt to sway their support.



He claimed that individuals associated with the NPP's campaign, such as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti regional chairman of the NPP, and Abronye DC, the Bono regional chairman of the NPP were leading the efforts without possessing the necessary credibility to win over voters.



“It wasn’t only two million alone, cutlasses, roofing sheets, cement bags, even ‘akpeteshie’ they were sharing, I swear to God I am a Muslim and I’m saying this, if what I am saying is a lie, God should ask me.”



James Gyakye Quayson has been sworn in as Member of Parliament for the Assin North constituency after the Electoral Commission declared him a winner in the election held on June 27, 2023.



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes. Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.







