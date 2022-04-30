Chief of Staff never begged Adwoa Safo – Aide dispels ‘ignorant’ claims

General News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong make raft of allegations against Adwoa Safo



Some NPP MPs slam Adwoa Safo over continued absence from Parliament



Adwoa Safo, two other NPP MPs referred to Privileges Committee



Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff, held several meetings with embattled Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo in December 2021, when the latter returned from the United States to help pass the 2022 budget.



Reports emerged earlier this year from some New Patriotic Party MPs that during the said meetings, the Chief of Staff begged Adwoa Safo to cooperate with the Majority Caucus to help prosecute government business – especially passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



In the case of Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, he stated in multiple interviews that the CoS knelt down to beg the Dome-Kwabenya MP at a point when it appeared she wasn’t cooperating.



But Nana Dubin Kwapong, an aide to the MP has revealed in an interview on Joy News that whiles the said meetings did take place, they were held in a spirit of mutual respect.



“When Adwoa Safo was in town in December, there were several meetings with the Chief of Staff and the CoS was nice. I happened to be around so I saw the cordiality and the mutual respect between the two of them, so I can speak to it.”



He dispelled the widely made allegation about the CoS begging Adwo Safo, terming it as part of “an agenda that people throw out there to give her a bad name.”



“There is that respect and there is no way that the Honourable Adwoa Safo is going to disrespect the Chief of Staff… so it is just part of the agenda that people throw out there to give her a bad name. It is not true.



“But for some of these other Parliamentarians, I would say that they are just speaking out of ignorance or because she wasn’t present, they came out and decided to make allegations or certain things that they were quite not well informed about,” he stressed.



Adwoa Safo remains out of the jurisdiction since she left after the last Parliamentary recess in December. Her absence has triggered accusations of sabotage by some NPP MPs who believe with the current hung Parliament, her absence is making the business of government difficult.



She is currently the subject of summons before the Privileges Committee of Parliament for absenting herself beyond the 15 consecutive sitting without proper permission.



Adwoa Safo was referred to the Committee by the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin. Two other NPP MPs are facing a similar referral – they are Kennedy Agyapong and Henry Quartey, MP for Ayawaso North.