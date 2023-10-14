Chief of Staff, 12 top ministers to address flooding caused by Volta Dam spillage

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Government has constituted an inter-ministerial committee to address recent floods triggered by spillage of the Volta and Kpong Dams by the Volta River Authority (VRA).



The spillage has occasioned massive flooding in communities close to the river especially in Mepe and Aveyime.



An October 13 statement from the Ministry of Information said, president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had ordered the setting-up of the team to “coordinate government’s response to the unfortunate flooding of some communities following spilling from the Volta Dam.”



The thirteen-member committee will be headed by Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.



The other members of the committee include the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah; Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery; Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul; Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh; Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and the Minister of Local Government, Daniel Kwaku Botwe.



Other members are Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye; Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister for Environment, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie; Minister for Sanitation, Freda Prempeh; Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor and the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



Ablakwa fights for affected constituents



In an October 13 post on social media, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu wrote:



"We are still waiting on the Volta River Authority to announce their non-negotiable plans for full compensation of all victims of their unprecedented spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams.



"This large-scale devastation of biblical proportion was totally avoidable if the VRA management had put in place the right safety precautions and adequate community engagement, particularly, as they were the only ones who knew the quantum of water to be discharged and the dire implications for life and property. That would have averted the unfolding catastrophe.



"I sincerely hope we shall not be blamed when we begin series of legitimate actions to demand justice for VRA’s displaced victims and to end VRA’s continuous costly dereliction. We demand nothing but justice!"







