Chief of Coaltar appeals to government to complete 37-kilometre road

Regional News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: GNA

The Chief of Coaltar in the Eastern Region, Barima Okekrebesi Asiedu II, has appealed to the government to complete the 37-kilometre road from Adoagyiri through Coaltar to Owuram to assist in the transportation of foodstuffs in the area.



He said the people of the communities along that stretch of the road, who were mostly farmers, were having serious problems of transporting their food items to the marketing centres and that the situation was affecting their livelihood.



Barima Okekrebesi Asiedu made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, at Coaltar in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region after a swearing ceremony of some sub-chiefs of the area.



He explained that the road from Adoagyiri to Akuraa Fitaah had been constructed, but the stretch from Coaltar, Dokorochiwa, Kofipare among other communities was in a bad shape and the residents found it difficult to transport their produce to marketing centres.



“The situation has made some of the farmers bankrupt because they cannot send their produce to sell, hence my humble appeal to the government to consider the plight of the people to construct the stretch of the road to enable them continue with their farming businesses.”



Barima Okekrebesi Asiedu further appealed to government to upgrade the Coaltar Health Centre to a Polyclinic and also extend the ‘One District One Factory’ flagship agenda to the area by constructing a pineapple and orange juice factory.



He gave the assurance that land was available for such projects, which would go a long way to provide the youth with job opportunities.