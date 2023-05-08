Chief of Army Staff pays working visit to AngloGold Ashanti’s Obuasi mine

General News of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: Derrick Ayim, contributor

On April 27, 2023, the Chief of Army Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces paid a working visit to AngloGold Ashanti’s Obuasi mine.



The purpose of the visit was for Major-General Oppong-Peprah to acquaint himself with the mine’s operations and the security issues in the mining industry. He was accompanied by a team of high-ranking military officials and was welcomed by the Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited, Mr. Eric Asubonteng and his leadership team.



In his welcome remarks, Mr. Asubonteng expressed his gratitude for the invaluable contribution in controlling illegal mining in Obuasi mine.



“The increasing aggression of armed illegal miners is a major challenge for the Obuasi mine. As such, we appreciate the support of the government of Ghana in ensuring the safety and security of our employees, host communities and assets” Mr. Asubonteng stated.



Major-General Oppong-Peprah expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Obuasi mine for the years of support and cooperation. He confirmed the continuing commitment of the Ghana Public Security Agencies to protecting the Obuasi mine from security threats, highlighting advanced discussions to establish a Forward Operating Base in Obuasi to help maintain law and order.



It is envisaged that the Forward Operating Base would assist in the fight against illegal mining and associated criminal activities. Illegal mining and associated activities present safety risks to illegal miners, socio-economic and environmental risks to the company’s host communities, as well as a significant threat to AngloGold Ashanti’s operations at the Obuasi mine.



The Chief of Army Staff and his team were given a tour of the mine’s operations and illegal mining hotspots within the concession.



In response to a request by the mine for enhanced support to protect its concessions, four new military vehicles were unveiled to strengthen patrol effectiveness within the mine’s operational areas.