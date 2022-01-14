Chief commits suicide after losing GHC120,000 AFCON bet

General News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Gyasehene of Dawuriso in the Asante Akyem North District of the Ashanti Region has committed suicide after using a huge sum of money belonging to some cocoa farmers in the area to bet on the ongoing African Cup of Nations.



The 76-year-old retired educationist shot himself on Thursday morning, January 13, 2022, in his bedroom, after asking his son to prepare him some porridge for breakfast.



Reports say the late chief discussed the circumstances surrounding his indebtedness to his colleague cocoa farmers in the district together with his family and they promised to help him raise the said amount but failed.



According to Class Media Group’s correspondent, Nana Amoako Gyampo, the late chief was the treasurer of the cocoa farmers in the Asante Akyem North district and it was suspected that he had collected money amounting to GHC120,000 for the bet.



Nana Amoako Gyampo told Accra 100.5FM’s mid-day news that somebody prevailed on the late chief to bet the money on the ongoing Afcon games to double it and he obliged.



It is, however, not clear which team and match the late chief bet on.



Nana Amoako explained that the late chief was expected to account for the money by Monday, January 17, 2022.



Nana Amoako further reported that the late chief’s hopes were dashed on Thursday, 13 January 2022 when he could not raise half of the money he had lost through betting, hence the decision to commit suicide.