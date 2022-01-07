Chief appeals for support to revamp Doninga market

Regional News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: GNA

Nab Atabnueong Adilla Akanbeanab Akanbong I, the Divisional Chief of Doninga, a farming community in the Builsa South District of the Upper East Region has called on government and relevant stakeholders to support revamp the Doninga market to promote socio-economic development of the area.



He said the construction and opening of the market would boost economic activities in the area, create market access to farm produce and other raw materials, provide employment opportunities that would help reduce the rural and urban migration of the youth.



The Chief made the appeal at a durbar of chiefs and people of Doninga where he observed that the lack of market was deterring people from engaging in meaningful economic ventures.



"In the past, Doninga Market was one of the most patronised markets in the Upper East Region and served as a linkage to the popular Fumbisi market, however, due to the construction of the Doninga-Kong-Santijan road, the market was adversely affected and its impact reduced". The Chief stressed.



He said various committees have been set up to oversee the development of various sectors in the community as well as for the construction and opening of the Doninga market.



“In the light of the importance of the market expected to spur socio-economic development of Doninga, we are ready to collaborate with the Member of Parliament, the Builsa South District Chief Executive, the Assembly, and Central government and also seek individual and collective support to bring this noble project to fruition,” he noted.



Nab Akanbong I noted that the area was blessed with good arable lands, however, due to lack of water, members of the community are unable to engage in dry season farming and added that idleness during the dry season often led the youth to engage in delinquent behaviour, migration to the South with its adverse effects.



He, therefore, appealed to the government to assist the area with a dam to enable the people to engage in productive ventures especially during the dry season, and also take full advantage of the government flagship programme, "Planting for Food and Jobs", to improve their livelihoods.



“Doninga is not fully enjoying the services of any of the mobile phone companies, thereby, affecting communication and benefits to be derived from", I wish to passionately appeal to the Minister of Communication and Digitalisation through the National Communication Authority to assist us to address the current communication challenges confronting us in this area,” he added.



Mr Daniel Kwame Gariba, the DCE for the area, noted that the Doninga community in the past was one of the vibrant communities in the production of honey, food crops such as rice, maize, millet, vegetable among others but has since lost its glory and there was the need to revamp the market to propel growth and economic transformation.



He said the government was committed to churning out pro-poor geared at reducing poverty in the country and pledged to work to support efforts to have the irrigation dam constructed to promote all year-round agriculture production.



Dr Clement Apaak, MP for the area who promised to support the initiatives of the community, appealed to the DCE and other relevant stakeholders in the district to put aside their political differences and work in unison to bring the needed development to the district.