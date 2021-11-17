Chief and elders ban family from performing relative's funeral rite over a curse

Regional News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

The Chief of Mpatuam-Bontefufuo, Nana Asamoah Tia II, and his elders have banned the family of a 41-year-old woman who was crushed to death by a speeding car from performing their daughter’s funeral rites in the community.



According to the chief and his elders, the woman died out of a curse she invoked on someone. They however argue it goes against their customs and traditions to conduct a funeral that is borne out of such manner.



Nana Tia speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb disclosed that the late Dadzie invoked a curse on a woman in the same community who accused her(Dadzie's) husband of stealing her plantain sucker.



Dissatisfied with the allegations against her husband, Mrs. Dadzie called on lesser gods against the accuser to determine the truth of the matter.



The chief and his elders further revealed that Dorothy Dadzie, after invoking the curse was called to the Chief’s palace on several occasions but refused to respond to the call.



Days after, she was cruelly crushed to death with her body dividing into pieces.



This, according to the Chief and his elders, depicts that, “she died from her own curse.”



“If you are a regular curse invoker, you will surely die from the same curse. My brother, you reap whatever you sow on this earth," Nana Tia II told GhanaWeb.



Mrs Dorothy Dadzie who was sitting in front of her shop died instantly after she was knocked down by a speeding Toyota Private Corolla with the body torn into pieces.



The driver who was allegedly drunk was later admitted at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital together with another victim who was also knocked down by the same car.



But, the disappointed family of the deceased have however denied the allegations levelled against their relative, saying their daughter never died out of any curse invocation.



Speaking on behalf of the family, Mad. Salamatu Serwaa, mother of the late Dorothy Dadzie said whatever the chief and his elders said was false.



According to Madam Salamatu, her daughter didn't die out of any curse invocation as claimed by the chief and his elders.



Meanwhile, the chief and his elders have still banned the family from any attempt to perform the funeral rites of their relative who is believed to have died out of her own curse since it's a taboo.