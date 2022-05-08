Chief Mo Dabre calls for support for underprivileged

Regional News of Sunday, 8 May 2022

Source: Abu Monnie, Contributor

The President of the Greater Accra Council of Bissa Chiefs Mohammed Ali Dabre (iii) has called on Ghanaian Muslims to support the needy and underprivileged during the Eid celebrations by giving out Zakat to the poor.



He encouraged Muslims to be guided by the beautiful lifestyle of the holy prophet(PBUH), which was demonstrated during the month of Ramadan.



He said that Muslims all together deserve to celebrate and feast in moderation during the festival of the breaking of the fast, popularly known as Eid-Ul-Fitr after the rigorous 30 days of fasting.



Delivering his Eid message at his palace in Nima, which coincided with courtesy on him at his Palace (Faada) by the chiefs and people in Klagon and Tema to wish him Barka Da Sallah, on Eid-ul-Fitr day, Chief Dabre, advised family heads particularly men to be patient with their families, especially their wives and children.



This is because women and children form the backbone of every family, thereby making it almost impossibilities for families to survive and succeed without taking good care of them.



“Families need support, I pray to Allah to strengthen families economically, to be able to cater for themselves and the education of their children,” Chief Dabre said.



Touching on education, chief Dabre also a retired educationist in America urged Ghanaians especially Muslims to take advantage of the government’s free SHS policy to enroll their wards into schools in order to create a better future.



Muslims all over the world went into the traditional month of fasting in the holy month of Ramadan, the ninth month on the Islamic calendar in the entire month of April on the Gregorian calendar.



The holy month of Ramadan, the month of fasting came to an end on Sunday May 1, 2022.



Eid-ul-Saeed and Eid-ul-Mubarak.