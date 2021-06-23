Chief Justice vs Ayine: Baako slams ‘political animals’ for muddying waters

General News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has slammed members of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, over their comments relative to the disciplinary petition involving the Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East Dr Dominic Ayine.



Speaking on Peace FM's Kokrokoo news analysis program on June 23, Baako said that the infiltration of politics into the episode has culminated in the story taking a different dimension from what it should be.



He noted that it is a deliberate attempt by the ‘political animals’ to ensure that the substance of the case is relegated to the background.



“I have suddenly seen some political animals intrude and destroy the issue. He was invited in his personal capacity as a legal policy expert, suddenly his friends have joined in and muddied the waters. They have polluted the environment and destroyed the case. I’m sure the logic is that once you politicize it, you neutralize the judicial processes.



“You've politicized things and made it so partisan that you can’t move forward. If you move forward they will accuse of you of targeting NDC lawyers. That is my concern because it does not help,” he said.



Baako further commended Dominic Ayine for showing courage in his response to the petition sent to the Ghana Legal Council by the CJ.



The New Crusading Guide publisher said he would have wished that the Chief Justice did not make the move but acknowledged Ayine’s decision to fight the case.



“My view was that they should have left him but now that he has responded formally …. Five paragraphs of the eleven-page response I have seen, I can see some courage of conviction. I can smell and sense courage of conviction.



“This is what I have been waiting for. If I were him, I would have prepared for the Disciplinary Committee and I hope he does that. He should go and articulate the conviction in his statement before the committee. That is how you build a nation or change the course of history,” he said.



