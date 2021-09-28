Chief Justice to enroll new Lawyers on Friday

General News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah is set to enroll new Lawyers at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, October 01, 2021.



As part of the event, the Chief Justice who doubles as the Chairperson of the General Legal Council will lead the new Lawyers in an undertaking for their profession.



The General Legal Council has since its inception in 1958 held the responsibilities of training professional lawyers.



Meanwhile, the Chief Justice has assured the General Legal Council will consider opening up legal training since there is pressure on the Ghana School of Law as the sole institution offering legal training with fourteen faculties of law offering the LLB Course.