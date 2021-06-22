Chief Justice’s complaint against Dr Ayine defeats purpose of democracy - Lawyer

General News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Ghanaian Lawyer, Wayoe Ghanaman Nti, has hinted that the Chief Justice lodging a complaint against Dominic Ayine post-2020 election petition defeats the principle of criticizing the justice system for a better administration of justice.



The lawyer who has gained prominence after representing the two Achimota Rastafarian students believes that after every decision in court, citizens are allowed to “scrutinize and criticize the case for the sake of tomorrow”.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he explained: “If the position is that a judge’s decision is the final say, then legally, it is untenable meaning that the principle of appeal shouldn’t exist.



There are appeal cases because when a high court judges a matter, the citizen has the right to appeal to see if the court’s judgement is the right position of the law. So even in practice, the existence of appeal shows that decisions that come out of the court sometimes will have to be looked at again”.



The lawyer further stated that if there is the principle of appeal, then others should be allowed to make comments after judgements of courts.



The Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has reported lawyer Dr. Dominic Ayine to the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council (GLC) for statements he allegedly made during a panel discussion on Presidential Election Petitions and their impact on Africa’s Democracy.



A copy of the petition, signed by the Judicial Secretary Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo accuses Dr. Ayine of questioning the independence of the Judiciary due to the manner the Supreme Court adjudicated the 2020 election petition.



Meanwhile, the main opposition political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked the Chief Justice to withdraw his disciplinary complaint against Dr Dominic Ayine.