Chief Justice petition: Go and make your argument – Ndebugri to Dominic

• Dominic Ayine has been dragged before the Disciplinary Committee by the GLC



• He has rejected claims that his comments were disparaging



• John Ndebugri wants him to face the committee and defend his actions



John Ndebugri, a private legal practitioner has urged Dr Dominic Ayine who is the subject of a petition by the Chief Justice to honour the invitation by the Disciplinary Council of the General Legal Council.



Dr Dominic Ayine has been accused by the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah of making disparaging and injurious remarks about the Supreme Court over their handling of the 2020 election petition.



Dr Dominic Ayine in an 11-page response, rejected the allegations by the Chief Justice, justifying that his comments cannot be interpreted as an attack on the apex court.



“With all due respect to His Lordship, the Chief Justice, I wish to state that I stand by the opinion I expressed at the said roundtable discussion. I am firmly convinced that the opinion I expressed neither imperilled the independence of the judiciary nor did it cause any actual or potential harm to the reputation of the individual justices nor did it cause any actual or potential harm to the reputation of the individual justices who sat on the case,” portions of the letter read.



But speaking on Citi FM, John Ndebugri who is a former Member of Parliament for the Zebilla constituency urged Dr Dominic to avail himself to the disciplinary processes by the GLC.



He said the petition is not a pronouncement of judgement but a platform for Dr Dominic Ayine to clarify and defend the statement he mad.



“The complaint doesn’t mean you have been condemned. You just to go there [GLC] and make your arguments and then the matter will be determined. Only when you go there and there is evidence of bias, then he can start complaining. But I think that at this stage it is premature. I will advise Ayine to try and go to the Disciplinary Committee and make his case. It is in his interest to go and prove the Chief Justice wrong.



He also countered an argument by the NDC that the Chief Justice is plotting against the party with his decision to haul Dominic Ayine before the law.



“I am not saying that the Chief Justice is right or wrong. All I am saying is that the Chief Justice made a complaint and as far as I am concerned, he is the right person to make the complaint because the statement was against the judiciary and he is the head of the judiciary so he has to come forward with the complaint,”, he added.



