Chief Justice invited me over Gyakye Quayson's comment – Dormaahene

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Dr. Agyeman Badu II has exclusively disclosed to GhanaWeb that he was invited to the office of the Chief Justice over his comments on Gyakye Quayson's case.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's Daniel Oduro on The Lowdown Show, the Dormaahene stated that he had to further clarify his comments as a member of the judiciary to Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.



“Her Ladyship…. You know, they have their set of rules and if they see that somebody has gone against it, they will invite you; you will also go and speak your mind. It is true, I was invited and I told them the circumstance,” Dormaahene said.



The Dormaahene further explained that his comments were on the back of Gyakye Quayson’s victory at Assin North for the second time.



“The issue of his citizenship was raised at the Electoral Commission but he (Gyakye Quayson) was allowed to contest.



"He stood for the election and he won. For some reason, the highest court of the land said he was not qualified so everything that has been should be undone.



"Then this same man goes to win. Don’t you think there is a problem? He was not qualified, let’s underline that. Then he goes on to win the second time. Do you see how the whole thing played out?” he quizzed.



Chief Justice invited him in her capacity as the Chairperson of the General Legal Council.



Background



The Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson made headlines during the first quarter of this year (2023) through to the second half after a unanimous judgement of Supreme Court justices ruled that he be cancelled from the records of the Parliament House.



This decision led to the call of a by-election in the Assin North Constituency, which James Gyakye Quayson eventually won.



Despite the criminal charges levelled against him by the state, Gyakye Quayson won the Assin North by-election with a very wide margin against his contenders.



In this vein, the Dormaahene Nana Agyeman Badu II commented on how the state had to drop the charges after the visible victory of Gyakye Quayson in the by-election.



Dormaahene’s comments did not sit well with several political and judicial figures who called for his discharge from the judicial service as a High Court judge.



Watch the full interview below:







