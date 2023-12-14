Chief Justice, Judicial Service donate GH¢125K to Volta flood victims

Regional News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, together with other judges of the Judicial Services have donated GH¢125,000 to victims of the flood caused by the spillage of the Akosombo and the Kpong Dams in the Volta Region.



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who announced that donation on social media, said that the GH¢125,000 was raised after the Chief Justice appealed to judges and staff of the judicial service to help the flood victims.



“The Honourable Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, distinguished judges and the entire Judicial Service of Ghana deserve abundant commendation for their extremely kind and generous gesture of donating to displaced persons in my beloved North Tongu.



“It has been disclosed that the Chief Justice initiated a compassionate mobilization of personal contributions from judges and staff of the judiciary including her own financial support amounting to an impressive GHS125,000.00 which she gracefully announced to my revered chiefs and I at a beautiful ceremony in her office earlier today,” the MP wrote on X.



He also stated that the GH¢125,000 would be used to construct a mechanized borehole and to supply selected building materials for our second Safe Alternative Housing Project in Mepe.



The North Tongu legislator expressed his gratitude to Justice Torkornoo and the judicial service for their kind gesture.



Ablakwa and some chiefs from his constituency received donations from the Chief Justice, at her office.



View Ablakwa’s post plus pictures from the donation below:





The Honourable Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, distinguished judges and the entire Judicial Service of Ghana deserve abundant commendation for their extremely kind and generous gesture of donating to displaced persons in my beloved North Tongu.… pic.twitter.com/qwhl4551x9 — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) December 13, 2023

BAI/OGB