Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah is a 'deputy Christ' - Allotey Jacobs

General News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has complimented Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah following his vindication from a bribery scandal.



The Chief Justice was accused by a private legal practitioner, Kwasi Afrifa of demanding a $5 million bribe to deliver a favourable judgment in a case involving his client.



Due to this allegation, a Civil Soceity Organization, Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo to remove the Chief Justice from office but the President, after studying a report on the case, resolved that the petition is ''unmeritorious and unwarranted''.



It is "devoid of any basis warranting the setting up of a committee under Article 146 (6) to undertake the very serious business of removing a Chief Justice from office".



". . the Supreme Court in interpreting article 146 (6) had in mind unmeritorious and unwarranted petitions such as the instant one. The petition is dismissed accordingly,” the President said in an official statement dated August 20, 2021.



Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has also denied the allegation and called on the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to investigate the matter.



It is also reported that Lawyer Kwasi Afrifa's client (a Chief) has refuted the lawyer's claims saying he (the client) never accused the Chief Justice of asking for money to deliver a judgement in his favour.



Making his submissions on the matter, Allotey Jacobs described the Chief Justice as a ''Deputy Christ''.



He believed for the Chief Justice ''to be risen to a certain level in society, especially leadership in a country'' means he is ''anointed by God. God then has declared how your destiny should be, so a person like this is a Deputy Christ. The law is vested in him''.



