Chief Imam’s GH¢50,000 for Cathedral shows peaceful religious co-existence – Gabby

Source: 3news.com

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has commended the National Chief Imam for donating towards the construction of the National Cathedral.



Mr Otchere-Darko said this demonstrates the peaceful coexistence between Christians and Muslims in Ghana.



“Something deeply beautiful about Ghana: the peaceful co-existence and, more so, natural unity between Christians & Muslims.



“The State is building a National Cathedral through donations, not the Treasury. Today the National Chief Imam, Dr Sheikh Osman Sharubutu donated GHS50,000,” the former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute said in a tweet on Thursday.



National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu made the GH¢50,000 contribution on Thursday August 26.



Ghanaians have been called upon to contribute funds to the project.



Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called on the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and other faith-based organizations to voluntarily contribute funds to build the national cathedral.



Dr Bawumia is confident the building of the cathedral will uplift the glory of God.



He was speaking when he joined the Adabraka Official Town branch of the Presbyterian church of Ghana to celebrate the 30 years of ministry of the District Minister Rev. Kwadwo Owusu Sarpong in Accra on Sunday August 22.



“I want to make one point before I sit down. As you all know there are efforts to build a national cathedral. It is very important that we build the cathedral, it is a voluntary exercise, anyone who wants to contribute can contribute. I have contributed and I will contribute more so I encourage everybody to think about it and let us build it. It is not for anybody, it is for Ghana and for the glory of God”