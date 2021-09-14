Chief Imam, political leaders storm Walewale as Hajia Mariama Bawumia is laid to rest

General News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Religious and political heavyweights stormed the North East Regional town of Walewale on Tuesday, as Hajia Mariama Bawumia, mother of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was laid to rest.



Hajia Mariama Bawumia passed away on Monday in Accra, and her remain was sent to Walewale for burial in accordance with Islamic customs.



Led by the vice president himself, his family members and sympathisers, including the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, Hajia Mariama Bawumia’s remains arrived in her home town Tuesday morning, to waiting and mourning family members and sympathisers, who had converged in front of her family house early morning.



Prior to the arrival of the body, Islamic scholars recited verses of the Holy Qur'an and prayed for the departed mother.







The National Chief Imam, who arrived with the vice president, led the important Janaza prayers before the body of Hajia Mariama was finally laid to rest.



All Regional Imams of the Northern Region were present to support Sheikh Sharubutu for the funeral prayers.



There was also heavy government representation, with a number of Ministers of States and government appointees and MPs present.



The New Patriotic Party sent a delegation, which included General Secretary John Boadu, First Vice National Chairperson Rita Asobayire, National Organiser Sammy Awuku, National Nasara Coordinator, Abdul Aziz Jaruna Futa.



Members of the National Democratic Congress, including Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, former Finance Minister Seth Tekper and others were also present.



Traditional rulers were also not left out, as a number of traditional authorities were represented at the burial ceremony.



Key state institutions, including the security services, were also represented.







In Accra, President Akufo-Addo and Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, caĺled on the Vice President and his family to commiserate with them.



Meanwhile, the third-day adua, (funeral prayers) has been scheduled for Thursday, September 16, 2021 in Walewale and the main adua will be held on the 40th day, the family has announced.







