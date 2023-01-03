Chief Imam, other leaders visit us to look into their destinies - Owusu Bempah claims

General News of Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International has reiterated his call for people to desist from saying what they do not know about the work of men of God.



He disclosed that some leaders in the country routinely consult people like him with respect to their destinies.



He cited the case of the Chief Imam and his encounter with the Muslim leader back in 2019 months after he had prophesied that Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu was going to die in a New Year prophecy session in 2018.



Four years on, Owusu Bempah cited the Chief Imam during the 2022 Watchnight service his church held.



“Whatever I see today, I will proclaim. People refer to my prophecy about the Chief Imam, that I prophesied about him and he is still alive. Do you know what went on between the Chief Imam and I?



“When I was in is bedroom, do you know what went on? Please, if you don’t know; don’t talk against it. Those saying such are kids, they don’t know anything. Most leaders come to us to look into their destinies,” he stressed.



Leading the congregation through the 31st December Watchnight Service at the headquarters of GWPMI, he emphasized that men of God in and of themselves did not prophesy except what God had revealed to them.



Bempah’s 2018 prophecy about the Imam’s death triggered an attack on his church premises by some irate youth but months on, he paid a visit to the Chief Imam, who accepted is apology and called for more interfaith cohesion in the country.







Owusu Bempah’s 2023 prophecies



His list of prophecies, 18 per GhanaWeb count, spanned incidents that were bound to bring grief and doom but interspersed were others that gave glad tidings to the faithful.



Most of them related to Ghana whiles a few bordered on other African countries and specifically the United States of America.



A crucial one relative to the politico-security state of the nation was a caution that a military takeover could be witnessed if government does not take measures to avert same, whiles again tasking the faithful to seek divine intervention.



“If we are not careful, a coup could take place. I saw hands without bodies holding weapons and undertaking destructive actions. The hands were swift and untraceable, its target was the presidency.



“I asked the Lord and he said he loves Ghana and therefore instructed me to say it and alert the leaders to take measures because it could happen when we are unaware,” he said.



