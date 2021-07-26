Chief Imam of Oduman appeals for SHS facility

General News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Chief Imam of Oduman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, Imam Idrisi Sulemana, has appealed to the Government to provide a senior high school (SHS) facility for the community.



He said the facility would lessen the plight of the increasing number of SHS students in the area, who had to travel long distances to access secondary education.



He said land had been made available for the project while the residents were willing to provide communal labour during the construction.



Imam Sulemana made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after he had led the Muslim congregation in their Friday prayers to climax the celebration of the Eid-al-Adha at Oduman.



Sariki Issah Mandy, the Vice-Chairman of the Council of Zongo Chiefs of Ga West, asked the youth in Zongo communities to take their education seriously to become responsible adults in future and help build the nation.



Alhaji Haruna Ankrah, the Founder of Oduman Zongo, commended the government for utilising the Zongo Development Fund to provide infrastructure such as libraries, basic schools, and drains for the community.