Chief Imam is not telling Muslims to donate towards National Cathedral – Spokesman

General News of Wednesday, 1 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam is not asking Muslims to emulate him with respect to donating towards the National Cathedral project, his spokesman Sheikh Aremeyaw Shuaib has stated.



Sheikh Sharubutu’s GH¢50,000 donations towards the facility has drawn criticism from a section of the Muslim faithful describing the gesture as a step too far.



Whiles addressing the issue on the August 31, 2021, edition of 'Good Evening Ghana' programme on Metro TV, Sheikh Shuaib said his boss had in fact donated towards the project as a symbolic gesture – nothing more, nothing less.



“What Chief Imam has done is not telling all Muslims to go and give but as a response to the visitors that came to him, we want to emphasize the symbolic gesture that I am talking about.



“What it means is that the Chief Imam is not opposed to in any way to the building of the Cathedral because that is a Christian project. He is not opposed to it, and to show that gesture, he gave that amount. So he is not telling Muslims that because of what I have done, so you too go …”



He explained further that any Muslim minded to donate to the project should do so out of their personal conviction and circumstance.



“If in your mind, because of how you are living, we live in areas where you find that we are living so closely in neighbourhood with peoples of other faith.



“If in your spirit, you feel that the way we are living (together), they are building a church and I can make a contribution and you did, it is based so much on your intention,” he stressed.



The Chief Imam announced his contribution during a courtesy call on him by two leading trustees of the project – Apostle Prof Onyinah and Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle.



