Chief Imam is a mystic – Sheikh Aremeyaw

• Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu is spokesperson to the Chief Imam



• He was the guest on this edition of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV



• He has been explaining the role of the Chief Imam as a Muslim leader



The Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu has described the Muslim cleric as a mystic.



Speaking on the soon to be aired edition of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, Sheikh Shaibu said Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu in his capacity as leader of Muslims in Ghana, has many unique qualities.



“He’s a gift to the nation because of his impact, an icon of peace, and a symbol of admiration for so many people and there are a lot of expectations around him.

“The chief Imam is a Muslim cleric and a mystic and mystics talk very less, are very reflective, very deep, very wise and so on.



The Chief Imam’s spokesperson also explained why Sheikh Sharubutu is mostly represented at national events where he (Chief Imam) is designated to speak. According to him, the Chief Imam speaks mysteries which cannot be understood by the lay person if it is not interpreted by someone, hence his role as spokesperson.



“When he speaks in public, you will have to make it intelligible, more understandable across other cultures. It is a heavy duty to be around him and be able to speak for him,” he told host Ismail Nii Akwei



He also highlighted a few roles performed of the many that the Chief Imam does

“Chief Imam’s leadership and impact cuts across different spaces within our community, some are political, social and religious. He relates very well and accords respect to every government,” he stated.



The Lowdown airs every Monday on GhanaWeb TV.