Chief Imam at 103: Akufo-Addo sends well wishes to Muslim cleric

General News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has sent a message to the Chief Imam of Ghana, Shiekh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, as he marks his 103rd birthday.



The Chief Imam was born on April 23, 1919.



In a post shared via his social media accounts, the president prayed for good and strength for the celebrated cleric.



“Happy 103rd Birthday to the National Chief Imam, Shiekh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu. May the Almighty Allah continue to bless him with long life, strength, good health and wisdom,” he wrote.





