Chief Imam Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu leads Janazah prayers for the late former second lady

General News of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former second lady dies at 70



Hajia Ramatu Mahama to be interred in Tamale



Ghanaians, Government officials pay last respect to Hajia Ramatu Mahama



National Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu on Saturday April 9 led the Janazah prayers for the late former second lady, Hajia Ramatu Mahama.



The prayer which took place at the Black Star Square in Accra forms part of the Islamic tradition for the deceased.



According to muslimversity.com, the Janazah prayer is said in silence except for the takbirs (Allahu Akbar) and taslim (salam) at the end.



If the deceased is a man or boy, the Imam will stand on level with the head of the person and if the deceased is a woman or girl, the Imam will stand in the middle.



The death of the former first lady was announced on Thursday, April 7, 2022, after she was on admission at the hospital for some days.



The late Hajia Ramatu Mahama was the second lady between 2001 and 2008 when her late husband served as Vice President in the two-term government of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.



She died at the age of 70 and would have turned 71 in October this year.



The body of the late second lady after her funeral ceremony in Accra was conveyed to Tamale where she will be interred beside her late husband, former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama.



Meanwhile, Former President John Agyekum Kufuor who was at the ceremony in Accra shared fond memories of his encounter with the late second lady, Ramatu Mahama.



He described her as a God-fearing lady, who was a good hostess anytime they visited the Northern Region.



Speaking to journalists during the state funeral, the former president said the Late Ramatu Mahama supported her husband, who was the vice president of the Republic during his tenure as president.



“Ramatu Mahama supported her husband who was the vice president of my time and was a great hostess. Anytime for instance we went to the North, especially around Tamale she was the hostess that saw to our comfort. Always smiling and very much God-fearing,” he said



