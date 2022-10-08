Chief Biney rallies NDC organizers for victory in 2024 elections

Politics of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Nixon Biney, the Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress has placed a clarion call to his colleague organizers to galvanize the party’s base at the various levels and prepare them for the 2024 elections.



Chief Biney is rallying the organizers for the 2024 elections as he is convinced that the NDC is the only party that can restore the hope and belief in the country which in his view has been eroded under the Akufo-Addo administration.



Speaking to some regional organizers, Chief Biney contended that for the party to win the 2024 elections, it has to have a strong base and that the organizers owe the party and Ghanaians a duty to put together an election-winning plan and machinery.



“We must come together to rescue Ghana from the disorganized NPP, Chief Biney posted on social media as he announced the final round of term review with some substantive and deputy regional organizers of the party.



The latest round of assessment involved the regional organizers and deputies of the southern belt which includes Greater Accra, Western, Central, Oti, Volta and Eastern regions.



Chief Biney had already engaged organizers from the Northern and Middle belts as he set out to identify the gaps in the party and explore ways to revivify the party and position it in the right place for victory in the 2024 elections.



In all the engagement, Chief Biney demanded honest and dispassionate assessment from his colleagues, noting that it is only through a candid review that the wrong can be righted for victory.