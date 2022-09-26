Chief Biney conducts performance review with NDC regional organizers

Politics of Monday, 26 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congres, Chief Nixon Biney has held a peer review session with some regional organizers of the party.



The review focused on assessing his term as deputy organizer of the party and how they can build on the positives and strengthen the NDC at the grassroots.



The event was honored by the Ashanti, Ahafo, Bono, Bono East, and Western North regional organizers of the NDC and their deputies.



Addressing his fellow organizers, Chief Biney appealed for a candid evaluation of his term, noting that only honesty can help shape the party and improve on the shortfalls.



He exhorted their minds to the task ahead, stressing that, as members of the NDC, they have a responsibility to galvanize support for the party to win the 2024 elections.



Chief Biney stressed that Ghanaians are looking forward to the NDC rescuing them from what he perceives to be the shackles of the NPP and that the organizers have an important role in the rescue mission.



“I held an end-of-term review and assessment of office as a deputy National Organizer in Ashanti region with the regional organizers of the middle belt. Officers present were the Ashanti, Ahafo, Bono, Bono East, and Western North regional organizers and their deputies. We reviewed performance in the last four years and also looked at the way forward for our department and how we can make it better to help mobilize Ghanaians and support for victory come 2024. Ey3 Zu! Ey3 Za!”.



The meeting comes amid reports that Chief Biney is under intense pressure from bigwigs in the party to step up and contest the substantive role.



It has been reported widely that some influential members as well as the grassroots of the party deem him as the best fit for the task ahead and want him to throw his hat in the ring for the role.



It remains to be seen if Chief Biney will heed the call and contest the position which is currently being occupied by Joshua Akamba.







