Chief Alhaji Yandu's Christmas message to Ghanaians

General News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

The Greater Accra Regional Zabarma Chief, Alhaji Musah Yahaya Yandu has sent a Christmas message and felicitations to the people of Ghana especially, the Christian community urging them to continue to live in peace and unity for a better Ghana.



Chief Musah Yandu said Ghana has been through a lot this year but the mercies of Allah sustained the nation hence the need to give thanks to Him for his guidance.

He cited the outbreak of COVID-19 which had destroyed many nations including America and claimed several millions of lives, as a manifestation of Allah’s mercies towards the country.



Chief Alhaji Musah Yahaya Yandu also said, covid-19 has left a devastating blow on world economies and said while we celebrate Yuletide all protocols should be adhered to avoid escalation after the festive season.



According to him, though as Muslims may wonder why he is wishing Christians merry Christmas, he said it is reciprocal.



"When we celebrate Sallah people from the other side wish us good tidings so it is not out of touch to do same."



Ghana, he said is a blessed country and at times people from neighbouring countries marvel at how we have coexisted beautifully.



He also advised the youth against alcoholism during the festive season and bear in mind that we are celebrating the festivities for us to live and celebrate it again and again.



He averred that anything that will cut short the life of an individual during this season must not be countenanced.