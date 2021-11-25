Chief, 22 others arrested in a gun battle over chieftaincy dispute at Yamoah Nkwanta

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Newly installed Chief of Yamoah Nkwanta and 22 other persons have been arrested by the Central East Regional Police Command for engaging in a gun battle at Yamoah Nkwanta in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.



They were arrested during the installation of a Chief known as Teacher Oluu.



After their arrest, the Police also retrieved some arms and ammunition from the scene.



The Central East Regional Police Commander DCOP Okyere Boapeah in an interview with Rainbow Radio explained that the command had earlier on at a meeting advised that the installation of the chief known as Teacher Oluu be put on hold citing security reasons but the kingmakers acted contrary.



During the ceremony, another faction rose to kick against the process resulting in a gun battle between the two factions.



For several hours residents of Yamoah Nkwanta were kept hostage in their homes as the two factions battled and displayed their shooting prowess as it took the intervention of personnel from the regional command to bring the situation under control.



A pump-action gun, foreign pistol, metal handcuff, cartridges, and clubs were retrieved from the arrested persons.