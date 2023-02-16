Cherish the peace in your country – Palestinian Ambassador to Ghanaians

General News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana and Dean of Arab Diplomatic Missions in Ghana, Abdalfatah Ahmed Khalil Alsatarri, has described Ghana as a very peaceful country for business.



The Palestinian Ambassador indicated that he feels safe when he visits the regions across the country due to the peaceful nature of Ghanaians, unlike in some other countries, where you are cautioned against going out at certain times of the day due to the crime rate.



According to the ambassador, he does not feel like he is in a foreign land while serving his country in Ghana.



“For me as ambassador, I try all the time to increase the relationship between my country and Ghana. Because we like this country, we like the people of this country, and we all the time thank all the leaders of this country.



“I’ve lived in Ghana for eight years and four months. For me, I’m not feeling like I’m in a foreign country. For me, I’m feeling I’m in my country," he said.



He noted that Ghana is like a second home to the Palestinians since they enjoy visiting Ghana due to the friendly nature of the people.



“The Ghanaian people are very generous, generous with the Palestinian people; they greet us all the time. They receive the Palestinian people very well and very good. I visit a lot of areas in Ghana: I visit Tamale, I visit Wa, I visit Sunyani, Berekum, Western Region, we’re feeling Ghana [is] our second country we’re not feeling that Ghana [is] a foreign country so we like this country,” the Palestinian Diplomat said.



He continued: “Any Palestinian businessman who calls me and says I want to do business in Ghana I ask him to come, 'Don’t wait'. All the time, I tell them you can come fast and start to work because Ghana is [a] very peaceful country and all the Palestinian people all in Ghana and Palestine like this country.”



On the commonalities between both countries, the ambassador stressed on the culture of peace that Ghana and Palestine share.



“The Ghanaian people believe in the culture of peace. I [visited] some of the countries, you know what they told me when I arrived at the hotel? They told me, don’t leave the hotel after six in the evening.



“When I arrived at the hotel, they told me please don’t try to go outside after six, because they’re afraid that thieves will try to kill you and steal your phone. But here in Ghana when I visit Berekum, I’m not afraid of anything,” he touted the former Gold Coast.



He urged Ghanaians to cherish the peace prevailing in the country currently.



“Ghana is a very peaceful country and I ask all the Ghanaian people to know the importance of this country. Because if they’re going to some of the countries in the world, maybe they cannot leave their houses after six, because they’re afraid when they go outside...” the Palestinian Ambassador stated.



“The Palestinian people have the same, we have the culture of peace. We’re looking for peace, we support peace.



“We have the same culture of peace, the Ghanaian people and the Palestinian people,” the ambassador added.



Ambassador Abdalfatah Ahmed Khalil Alsatarri was speaking in an interview with Nana Otu Darko on CTV’s Dwabre Mu, Wednesday, 15 February 2023.