Chereponi Clash: 12 persons arrested to face court on August 25

Regional News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The North-East Regional Police Command has arrested at least twelve (12) persons in connection with the clash between Gbalo and Sagon communities in the Chereponi district.



The suspects are Sulemana A. Mumuni, Salifu Abdulai, Sulemana Seidu, Alidu Mukaila, Adam Naaba, Alhassan Nasona, Bawah Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, and Bawah Sake.



The others include Imoro Bomah, Imoro Karim, Adams Nasona, and Abdulai Yussif.



There was a disagreement over farmland leading to the destruction of properties in the enclave.



The clashes which happened about a month ago, led to the burning down of sixteen (16) houses and the killing of livestock.



Many feared the incident could lead to tribal conflict like in 2019 when several lives were lost in a similar incident.



However, the timely intervention of the Police led to saving lives and restoring calm in the affected communities.



Meanwhile, the suspects will be arraigned before court today to face justice.