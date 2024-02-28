Chef Smith's cookathon enters day 28, with over 650 hours done

General News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Chef Smith (also Millennium Chef Smith), who is attempting the longest cooking marathon Guinness World Record, has entered his 28th day since he officially started the attempt on February 1, 2024.



So far, he has done over 650 hours of the cooking marathon, surpassing all existing attempts anywhere in the world today.



His attempt comes on the back of the widely-patronised cookathon by female chef, Faila, whose attempt ended on January 10, 2024, after successfully completing 227 hours in 10 days in that attempt.



And like Chef Smith, the target has been to break the record currently held by Irish Chef Alan Fisher, who completed 119 hours and 57 minutes.



Chef Smith's cookathon attempt is expected to end on March 6, 2024, a record that would be a total smashing of the Guinness World Record should it eventually be upheld as the longest ever.



