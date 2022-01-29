Cheers and jeers on Bagbin's ‘royal’ style of dressing

General News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Bagbin ditches ceremonial cloak, wears traditional outfit



Ghanaians praise Speaker for promoting made in Ghana products



Kwesi Pratt Jnr scolds Bagbin, says he is not ‘king' of parliament



All eyes were on Parliament this week as sittings resumed on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, after a month’s break.



As expected, many were fixated on when matters and discussions on the contentious Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) will rear its head in the business of the House as a result of the fisticuffs between MPs on the same issue late last year.



However, the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Alban Bagbin had something up his sleeves as he showed up in parliament in a royal traditional outfit.



Alban Bagbin ditched his usual ceremonial outfit for more indigenous wear from the Volta Region.



It would be recalled that before the House was adjourned for the Christmas Holidays, the Speaker announced that he would only be using the Speaker’s cloak for ceremonial occasions this year as part of his commitment to change the dress code and code of conduct of MPs.



True to his words, at the commencement of proceedings today, the Speaker entered the Chamber, clad in kente cloth over a white lace shirt and a black and gold crown and gold necklace, parliament’s verified official Facebook page reported.



In his official welcome to the House, the Speaker urged the Members to take a cue from his outfit and dress in traditional wear just like the first President of the nation, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



“From now on I want to see our members appear in parliament decently adorned in traditional dress,” he said.



Social media users particularly those on Twitter praised the Speaker for promoting made in Ghana products.



